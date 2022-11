President Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers the price of Russian oil at USD 30 per barrel more reasonable.

He said this in a video address to the participants of The Idea of Europe conference on Friday, November 25, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This year, Europe is finally carrying out energy disarmament of Russia. The continent's dependence on Russian energy resources began to decrease, and should completely disappear. And one of the key tools is to limit Russian earnings from exporting resources. We have already begun to talk in Europe and the world about the introduction of price caps, that is, about the forced restriction of the price of Russian oil. And there are words about the level of allegedly USD 60 or USD 70 (per barrel). Of course, such words are concessions. More like trying to portray something rather than doing something. I am grateful to our Baltic and Polish colleagues for their quite appropriate proposals. The price limit at up to USD 30 per barrel seems to be a more reasonable offer," Zelenskyy said.

The head of state also called on his European colleagues to maintain unity.

Media reports that in September, the G7 countries agreed from December 5 to limit the sale of oil from the Russian Federation at a price above a certain limit.

On November 3, the countries of G7 and Australia previously discussed setting the marginal price of Russian oil at the end of this month.

The upper limit of the price of oil supplied by sea from Russia (this is about 70-85% of all Russian oil exports), G7 proposes to set at USD 65-70 per barrel.

Allies are also discussing setting a price cap somewhere between USD 40 and USD 60 per barrel.

The final decision on the introduction of the oil price ceiling should have been made on November 23, but on November 24, the ambassadors of 27 EU countries failed to agree on this, negotiations continue.

Diplomats say that 6 out of 27 EU countries opposed the price cap proposed by the G7.

At the same time, Russian President Vladimir Putin in a telephone conversation with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Sabbar al-Sudani announced severe negative consequences for the global energy market due to Western attempts to impose restrictions on the price of Russian oil.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 23, the European Parliament recognized Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.