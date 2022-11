French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna has said that France handed over 100 powerful generators to Ukraine.

She wrote about this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"To help the population survive, France sends 100 powerful generators to Ukraine, and Russia wants to make winter a weapon of war. 100 French generators are on their way to Ukraine. Reminder: strikes against civilian infrastructures are war crimes," the message says.

The European Union launched the "Generators of Hope" initiative, which aims to collect generators for Ukraine in large volumes to help mitigate the difficulties arising from constant damage to infrastructure by Russian missile strikes.

Earlier, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that about 8,500 generators are imported per day.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers simplified the requirements for customs clearance when importing generators and other energy equipment.