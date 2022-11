The Ukrenergo national energy company is developing a mechanism for importing electricity from Europe to Ukraine with a volume of 500 MW.

This was announced by the chairman of the board of Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudrytskyi on the air of the all-Ukrainian telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that the energy system of the European Union is able to help Ukraine with energy supply.

According to him, commercial imports are technically possible.

“Ukrenergo provides the possibility of such imports with a volume of 500 MW and even 600 MW. Special mechanisms are needed to guarantee these imports, since the price of electricity in Europe is higher than in Ukraine," Kudrytskyi said.

The head of Ukrenergo added that on a general commercial basis in Ukraine, hardly anyone will want to buy electricity in Europe.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the energy network of Ukraine is again connected to the European Union power system, the electricity deficit in the system as of Friday 11:00 a.m. made 30%.