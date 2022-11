The Russian occupiers will not be able to control the left-bank part of the Kherson Region for a long time after the Armed Forces get a foothold on the right one.

This was reported by the head of the press center of the South Operational Command Natalia Humeniuk.

According to her, the Russians have already begun to realize the inevitability of their retreat. At this time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to establish fire control over the transport arteries of invaders in the south of Ukraine.

"On the right bank of the Dnieper, they built an echeloned defense, behind which they retreated. Also now the enemy is equipping defensive positions on the left bank of the Dnieper. The enemy mined the coastline and equips firing positions 15-20 km deep. And now all the way to Armiansk. Because he understands that they will need them," said Natalia Humeniuk.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, patients of hospitals are being evacuated in Kherson due to constant Russian shelling.

On November 25, the police of the Kherson Region reported that the Russian occupiers are firing around the clock on Kherson and its suburbs.

On November 24, the Russian occupiers fired at a residential area in Kherson and hit a high-rise building.

On November 23, 23 settlements suffered from Russian shelling in the Kherson Region.

The government offers residents of Kherson free evacuation to Kryvyi Rih, Mykolaiv and Odesa, with the possible further movement to Kirovohrad Region, Khmelnytskyi Region or to the western regions of Ukraine due to the difficult security situation in the city.