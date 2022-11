It Would Be Better If German Patriot Systems Were Placed In Ukraine, But Decision Is For Berlin - Polish Pres

Polish President Andrzej Duda has said that it would be better if German Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems were placed not in Poland, but in Ukraine, but the decision remains with Germany.

This was reported by Reuters, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that Duda stressed that this is exclusively the decision of Germany, where to deploy its Patriot air defense units, but for the security of Poland it would be better if they were on the territory of Ukraine near the border.

"From a military point of view, it would be best if they were located in Ukraine to also protect Polish territory, then they would protect both Ukraine and Poland most effectively. But the decision rests with the German side," Andrzej Duda told a news conference in Kaunas, Lithuania.

Germany offered Poland a Patriot missile defense system after a missile fell in Poland recently during a Russian attack against Ukraine, killing two people.

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said he asked Germany to send Patriot to Ukraine instead.

After that, Berlin made it clear that the Patriot air defense systems proposed by Poland are intended only for use in the territory of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 18, a spokesman for the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lukasz Jasina, said that the results of the investigation into the rocket crash in the Polish village of Przewodów would be known in a few days.

On November 17, Ukrainian experts arrived at the scene of the rocket crash in Poland.

On 16 November, Duda commented on the missile incident, stressing that it was not an attack on Poland.

A NATO plane patrolling airspace over Poland tracked a missile that landed on its territory on November 15.