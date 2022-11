Putin Made Winter Start Horrific For Ukraine, But If We Let Him Win, Everyone Will Pay Much Higher Price - St

Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Jens Stoltenberg has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is responding to defeats on the front with massive missile strikes on Ukraine, depriving people of heat and light, but if the aggressor is allowed to win, Ukraine and Europe will pay a much higher price.

This is stated in the message of the NATO press service, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Stoltenberg said that Europe and the world are facing difficult times due to rising prices for energy and food products, but Ukrainians pay blood in opposition to Russian aggression.

“President Putin is failing in Ukraine. And he is responding with more brutality. Waves of deliberate missile attacks on cities and civilian infrastructure. Depriving Ukrainians of heat, light, and food. This is a horrific start to the winter for Ukraine. These are also tough times for the rest of Europe, and around the world. With rising energy and food prices. Yes, we are all paying a price for Russia’s war against Ukraine. But the price we pay is in money. While the price Ukrainians pay is in blood. And if we let Putin win, all of us will pay a much higher price, for many years to come,” the NATO Secretary General emphasized.

Stoltenberg also stressed that most wars end with negotiations that depend on what is happening on the battlefield, so the best way to increase the chances of a peaceful solution is to support Ukraine.

He stressed that NATO will continue to support Ukraine, and in the long term will help to move to modern alliance standards.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, previously Stoltenberg said that NATO will support Ukraine as much as necessary.