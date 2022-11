As of Friday evening, more than 6 million subscribers in Kyiv and most regions were disconnected from electricity. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in his traditional evening video address, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, he noted that from Wednesday, November 23, until Friday, it was possible to halve the number of people who have power cuts to stabilize the system.

"As of this evening, outages continue in most regions and in Kyiv. In total, more than 6 million subscribers. On Wednesday evening, nearly 12 million subscribers were cut off. Most of the problems now are in the capital, as well as in the Kyiv Region, in the Odesa Region, Lviv Region, Vinnytsia Region and Dnipropetrovsk Region," he said.

Zelenskyy urged everyone to consume electricity frugally.

"If you don't have a shutdown, that doesn't mean the problems have already been overcome. If there is electricity, this does not mean that you can immediately turn on several powerful electrical appliances. Every evening, consumption spikes are recorded, which cause an increase in emergency outages. Now, as before, it is necessary to save energy," the President said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrenergo National Energy Company reported that the energy network of Ukraine is again connected to the power system of the European Union, the electricity deficit in the system as of 11:00 a.m. on Friday made 30%.

On November 23, the Ministry of Energy reported that as a result of the Russian massive rocket attack on the Ukrainian energy infrastructure, the vast majority of electricity consumers throughout Ukraine were de-energized.