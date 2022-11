EU Will Send Ukraine Batch Of Generators And Transformers To Restore Power System

The European Union will soon supply Ukraine with a batch of transformers and heavy generators to speed up the recovery of the country's critical infrastructure. Recall that it was seriously injured as a result of a massive missile strike from Russia.

The corresponding statement was made by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We are stepping up our efforts and working with partners to provide the emergency support infrastructure needed to restore and support electric and heat supply to civilians," von der Leyen said.

According to her, the European Commission, through the EU Coordination Center for Emergency Response, is preparing the supply of such equipment to Ukraine:

200 medium transformers and one large autotransformer from Lithuania;

medium-sized autotransformer from Latvia;

40 heavy generators from Romania.

It is noted that each of these generators will make it possible to provide electricity to a small or medium-sized hospital.

Von der Leyen expressed full solidarity of the European Union with Ukraine to Zelenskyy, and also condemned Russian strikes on critical infrastructure facilities.

She stressed that Russia should be held accountable for committing these war crimes.

Recall, on November 23, Russia carried out another massive rocket attack on Ukraine. The goal of the occupiers, traditionally, was energy infrastructure.

Their damage due to the attack led to the fact that the vast majority of subscribers throughout Ukraine were without access to electricity.

For a whole day, the country lived in the mode of large-scale power outages, but already as of the second half of November 24, the situation was brought under control - the energy system of Ukraine began to gradually recover.

Currently, the deficit in the energy system of Ukraine is about 30%.