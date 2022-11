At the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant captured by the Russian army, the process of heating up of two reactors began. This is done ostensibly to supply heat to the nearby occupied city of Enerhodar.

The corresponding statement was made by the adviser to the head of Russian Rosenergoatom Renat Karchaa, Interfax quoted him as saying.

"They began to warm up (power units - Ed.). It takes a maximum of three to four days to reach the appropriate capacity," Karchaa said.

The Zaporizhzhia NPP is located in the city of Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Region. It is Europe's largest nuclear power plant. It was seized by the Russian occupation army in early March this year.

Recall, on November 3, as a result of damage to the last two high-voltage communication lines with the power system of Ukraine, the Zaporizhzhia NPP went into full de-energization mode.

And on November 20, inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) present at the Zaporizhzhia NPP reported a series of explosions that occurred on the territory of the plant.

For two days, the Russian occupiers did not allow IAEA inspectors to the site of the explosions. When they were granted access, they found a leakage and a number of minor equipment damage.

It is worth recalling that earlier the IAEA adopted a resolution in which it calls on Russia to immediately withdraw troops from the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.