The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has announced that reports about the alleged preparation of an invasion by a joint Russian-Belarusian group of troops, which is allegedly being prepared, are not true. Such messages are a provocation from the enemy.

This is stated in the message of the press service of the department.

"The purpose of such an information special operation is to provoke Ukraine to transfer a significant part of the troops to the border with Belarus in order to weaken the offensive potential of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the east and south of Ukraine," the Defense Intelligence noted.

The enemy also intends to demonstrate to Belarusians that allegedly Ukrainians intend to attack Belarus, provoking it to enter the war.

Another goal of such reports is to promote panic among the civilian population of Ukraine.

"We urge citizens not to succumb to hostile provocations and trust only official sources of information... We remain calm and believe in the Defense Forces," the department emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of November 25, there are about 12,000 mobilized Russians on the territory of Belarus, their number is gradually increasing.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, from 10,000 to 15,000 Belarusian security forces are ready to take part in the war against Ukraine. Their main motivator is a good salary.

We also reported that analysts at the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) estimated the likelihood of an enemy offensive from the north.