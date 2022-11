For the de-occupation of Ukraine, the season does not matter. The army will not stop until the entire territory of the state with Crimea and Donbas is free.

The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov announced this in an interview with The Guardian by on Thursday, November 24.

Danilov countered that the pace of the Ukrainian counteroffensive could be slowed by winter weather, the Dnieper River or the anxiety of Western allies, that the potential loss of Crimea would push Russian President Vladimir Putin to desperate steps.

“We must defend our country and free it from terrorists at any time of year. The season doesn’t matter,” Danilov said, adding that the Dnipro was “just one more obstacle we will overcome”, and that “with the modern equipment and modern weapons, it’s just a task to be carried out”.

Danilov also noted that the Ukrainian armed forces are wherever they are needed and prove it by their actions.

​​“Our armed forces are wherever they are required. We proved that more than once with our actions – when something has blown up in the occupied territories, or something went bang, when things break down, bridges fall, airfields burn and much else besides,” he stressed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 14, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) noted that it considered it unlikely for the hostilities in Ukraine to stop or slow down in the next few months.

British intelligence informed that the additional difficulties of the winter period will reduce the morale of the Russian army, and this will significantly affect the ability of the invaders to fight.