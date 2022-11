Invaders Kill 10 Residents Of Kherson Region In A Day, More Than 50 Injured - Administration Head Yanushevych

Last day, November 24, Russian occupiers 49 times fired on the Kherson Region, 10 people were killed and 54 were injured.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Yaroslav Yanushevych announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is reported that in Kherson, under enemy massive artillery fire, there were residential quarters of the Tavriiskyi and Zhytloselyshche neighborhoods.

In the city, Russians targeted private and apartment buildings, a shipyard, a building on the school grounds, and gas pipes.

The enemy also fired on the settlements of Zelenivka, Chornobaivka and Stepanivka in the Kherson Region.

In the Beryslavskyi District, the invaders fired on the city of Beryslav.

Private houses were damaged there.

"Unfortunately, we have civilian casualties. The Russians killed 10 residents of the Kherson Region, another 54 people got injuries of varying severity," said Yanushevych.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 23, Russian troops fired on Kherson and 22 other settlements of the Kherson Region, two people were killed and 2 were injured.