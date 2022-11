All regions of Ukraine are restored, the energy grid is again connected to the energy grid of the European Union.

This was announced by Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the chairman of the board of Ukrenergo on the air of the Yedynyi Novynnyi telethon.

"Our power system has already passed the most difficult stage after this attack. All regions have been restored, the power system has been re-connected with the power system of the European Union. All three nuclear plants located in the unoccupied territory are working. In 1-2 days, they will reach their normal planned capacity. and we expect that it will be possible to transfer our consumers instead of emergency ones to planned schedules," he said.

As earlier reported, in his evening address on Thursday, November 24, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the electricity situation remains difficult in almost all regions. The most difficult situation is in the Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Lviv, Poltava, and Kharkiv regions.

In addition, as of 8:30 a.m., half of Kyiv's housing stock is operating in emergency power outage mode. The water supply in Kyiv has been fully restored. However, some customers may still experience low water pressure.