Emergency power outages continue in half of Kyiv, water supply restored, heat being restored

As of 8:30 a.m., half of Kyiv's housing stock is operating in emergency power outage mode.

This is reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration.

The water supply in Kyiv has been fully restored. However, some customers may still experience low water pressure, especially on the upper floors of high-rise buildings that are without power.

"We expect the situation to stabilize in the near future," the Kyiv City State Administration.

The heat supply in the city is also being restored.

"Mobile communication directly depends on electricity supply. As soon as the energy system stabilizes, the connection will appear in all districts of Kyiv," the military administration writes.

As earlier reported, in his evening address on Thursday, November 24, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the situation with electricity remains difficult in almost all regions. The most difficult situation is in the Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Lviv, Poltava, and Kharkiv Regions.