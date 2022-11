There is news from Svatove and Kreminna, but now we have to keep quiet – Haidai

As of the morning of November 25, there are two different situations in the Luhansk Region. However, in some areas, the Ukrainian military are successful.

This was announced by Head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai on the telethon.

Thus, Haidai reported that two different situations are observed in the Luhansk Region - near Bilohorivka, constant attacks by the occupiers are successfully repulsed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and from the direction of Svatove and Kreminna, two hundred trucks with construction materials to strengthen the enemy's defenses were recorded pulling up.

In addition, reserves are also being transferred, including troops from Kherson and those mobilized from the Russian Federation. There, the occupiers walk "on their corpses," which no one takes away.

"In the Svatove-Kreminna direction, we must be silent," Haidai answered the question of what he could say from the latest news of the Luhansk Region.

Also, shelling with the sue of Grad, Uragan, and Smerch MLRSes does not stop in de-occupied villages.

Currently, it is possible to deliver humanitarian aid there by minibuses.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, said that the AFU will be able to give "positive news" from the Luhansk direction when the frosts begin.

Meanwhile, the water in the Luhansk region was polluted due to the bodies of Russian soldiers, which no one took away.

It was also reported that the occupiers threw up to 2,000 prisoners into battle near Bilohorivka and Bakhmut.