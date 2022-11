During the day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the occupiers near 11 villages and towns.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Over the past 24 hours, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Stelmakhivka and Dibrova in the Luhansk Region and Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Opytne, Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka, Mariyinka, and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk Region.

According to the agency, the situation in the Volyn and Polisskyi directions has not changed significantly, and no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups have been detected.

In the Siversk direction, the occupiers shelled the Vovkivka settlement of the Sumy Region with barrel artillery.

In the Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy fired artillery of various types in the areas of the settlements of Strelecha, Krasne, Zelene, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, Vovchansk, and Dvorichna of the Kharkiv Region. An attack UAV was deployed near Zelene.

The enemy is defending in the Kupiyansk and Lyman directions. Areas of the settlements of Berestove in the Kharkiv Region, were damaged by fire; Makiyivka, Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, and Ploschanka in the Luhansk Region and Torske in the Donetsk Region.

In the Novoselyvske area, the occupiers used an unmanned aerial vehicle.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, during the day, the aircraft of the AFU struck 12 strikes against the Russian occupiers.

The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council stressed that the army will not stop until it frees the entire territory of Ukraine.