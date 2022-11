Over the past day, November 24, the Russian occupiers launched six missile and 14 airstrikes, fired 59 MLRS rockets at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted on Facebook.

Thus, the AFU repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Stelmakhivka and Dibrova settlements in the Luhansk Region, as well as Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Opytne, Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka, Mariyinka, and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk Region.

It is reported that the situation in the Volyn and Polisskyi directions has not changed significantly, and no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups have been detected.

In the meantime, the occupiers continue to defend themselves in some areas, while in others they are trying to advance and conduct shelling.

In the Siversk direction, the occupiers shelled the Vovkivka settlement of the Sumy Region with barrel artillery.

In the Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy fired artillery of various types in the areas of the settlements of Strelecha, Krasne, Zelene, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, Vovchansk, and Dvorichna of the Kharkiv Region. An attack UAV was deployed near Zelene.

The enemy is defending in the Kupiyansk and Lyman directions. Areas of the settlements of Berestove, the Kharkiv Region, were damaged by fire; Makiyivka, Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, and Ploschanka in the Luhansk Region and Torske in the Donetsk Region. In the Novoselivka area, the occupiers used an unmanned aerial vehicle.

In the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka areas, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on conducting offensive operations. Areas of Andriyivka, Verkhniokamiyanske, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Avdiyivka, Krasnohorivka, Mariyinka, Nevelske and Pervomaiske settlements of Donetsk region were subjected to shelling from tanks and artillery of various calibers.

The enemy continues to defend itself in the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhzhia directions. Fired tanks, mortars, barrel artillery and MLRSes at the positions of the Defense Forces and the areas of the settlements of Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Neskuchne, Vremivka, Zelene Pole in the Donetsk Region and Olhivske, Huliaipilske and Charivne in Zaporizhzhia. Russian occupiers launched an air strike in the Vuhledar area.

In the Kryvyi Rih and Kherson directions, the enemy does not stop artillery shelling of the positions of our troops and settlements on the right bank of the Dnieper River. He used tanks, mortars, barrel artillery and MLRSes to shell the settlements of Antonivka, Zmiyivka, Beryslav, Tokarivka, Mykilske, Chornobayivka, Bilozerka, and Veletenske of the Kherson Region and the city of Kherson.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the season does not matter for the de-occupation of Ukraine. The army will not stop until the entire territory of the state, including Crimea and Donbas, is free.

Meanwhile, the occupier continues massive shelling of the territory of Ukraine. On November 23, the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 51 rockets of the occupiers out of 67 and 5 drones out of 10 launched over Ukraine.