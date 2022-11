The Armed Forces of Ukraine have eliminated occupiers in the settlement of Zelenyi Yar in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU posted on Facebook.

It was confirmed that on Wednesday, November 23, the AFU struck enemy personnel and military equipment in the village of Zelenyi Yar, Zaporizhzhia Region.

It is reported that among the losses of the enemy are two trucks, and more than 15 wounded and 20 killed soldiers have been recorded.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, last day, Russian occupiers conducted six missile and 14 airstrikes, 59 timed fired using MLRSes at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

In addition, the AFU are having success in the Luhansk Region. The soldiers manage to advance little by little, but the weather conditions are unfavorable due to the rains - sometimes they have to be waist-deep in water or mud.

Meanwhile, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Danilov, said that the season does not matter for the de-occupation of Ukraine. The army will not stop until the entire territory of the state, including Crimea and Donbas, is free.