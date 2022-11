Restoration work continues in Ukraine today, but the situation with electricity remains difficult in almost all regions.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this in the evening address on Thursday, November 24.

Zelenskyy noted that gradually electricity, heat, water supply and communications are returning to Ukrainians, but as of evening there are still water problems in 15 regions.

"It is the most difficult in the Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Lviv, Poltava and Kharkiv Regions. But along with the supply of electricity to critical infrastructure, we also give water supply and heat. The electricity situation remains difficult in almost all regions. But we are gradually recovering from blackout - every hour we return power to new and new consumers," the President said.

The most difficult situation so far is in the capital and 15 regions: Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Poltava, Ternopil, Kharkiv, Kherson, Khmelnytskyi. There are also problems in other regions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on November 24 held a new meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Headquarters, during which they discussed the resumption of the country's power system.

DTEK announced the full resumption of its power grids after a large-scale attack on November 23.

At the same time, due to shelling, the supply of water was suspended throughout Kyiv.