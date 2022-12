New shale gas field reserves of over 140 bln cubic meters discovered in SW China

New shale gas field reserves of over 140 bln cubic meters discovered in SW China. Photo by Xinhua.

Sinopec, China's largest oil refiner, has discovered a new shale gas field, with a proven reserve of nearly 146 bln cubic meters, in the Sichuan basin in southwest China. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

"The new shale gas field is located in Chongqing's Qijiang District and Xishui County of southwest China's Guizhou Province", – according to Ma Yongsheng, chairman of Sinopec.

"The latest discovery indicated a great prospect of deep shale gas for exploration and development, and is expected to further contribute to China's energy security", – said Ma.

"However, given the great depth and complex crustal stress, it is difficult to explore and develop the shale in the area", – Ma said.

Shale gas is mainly methane and is considered a clean new energy resource.