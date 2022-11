Russia took 8 ships to Black Sea, among them 1 Kalibr cruise missile carrier

Ukrainian naval forces captured the Kalibr cruise missile carrier on combat duty of the Russian army in the Black Sea.

This follows from a statement by RBC-Ukraine with reference to the post of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

The occupiers continue to threaten the territory of Ukraine from the sea. The Russian army took 10 ships to the Black and Azov seas.

"There are 8 enemy ships on combat duty in the Black Sea, of which one is a Kalibr cruise missile carrier, the total salvo is four missiles," the message says.

In addition, the fleet of the Russian Federation is active in other directions: two ships on combat duty monitor maritime communications in the Sea of ​​Azov; 10 enemy ships, including five Kalibr carriers with a total volley of 76 missiles, are in the Mediterranean Sea.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine also recorded the passage of more than two dozen vessels in the interests of Russia through the Kerch-Yenikal Strait per day.

The Russian Federation continues to violate the International Convention on the Protection of Human Life at Sea by turning off automatic identification systems on civilian vessels in the Sea of ​​Azov.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, today the Russian Federation launched 70 cruise missiles over Ukraine. How air defense worked.

Only 31 missiles flew at Kyiv, 21 of which were shot down. There were several hits to critical infrastructure facilities.