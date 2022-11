From 10,000 to 15,000 employees of the security agencies of Belarus are ready to take part in Russia's military aggression against Ukraine.

This was stated by Deputy Head of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksii Hromov during a briefing at the Military Media Center.

According to him, the main factor in the fact that the Belarusian security forces are not against taking part in the war against Ukraine is the possibility of receiving high material support.

At the same time, the General Staff considers the readiness of the Belarusian troops to conduct independent offensive actions to be low.

Hromov also reported that there are currently about 9,000 Russian soldiers on the territory of Belarus. A large amount of military equipment of the occupiers is also deployed there, in particular aviation, which makes regular flights.

It will be recalled that at the beginning of November, the Armed Forces of Ukraine explained how they would act in the event of a repeated invasion by Belarus.

At the same time, the Ukrainian military published an appeal to the Belarusians, in which they were told how to surrender to captivity.