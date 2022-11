The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, after being de-energized due to Russia’s missile attack on Wednesday, received power for its own needs from the energy grid of Ukraine. Start-up operations are being carried out at the power units of the Rivne, Pivdennoukrainsk and Khmelnytskyi NPPs.

This was reported by Energoatom.

As earlier reported, on November 23, the national atomic energy generating company Energoatom reported that after a massive missile attack by the Russian occupiers, emergency protection was activated at the Rivne, Pivdennoukrainsk and Khmelnytskyi NPPs, and all power units were shut down. Zaporizhzhia NPP went into blackout mode.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Russia fired cruise missiles at Kyiv on Wednesday. After that, water, light and communication disappeared in the city.

All Ukrainian nuclear power plants were disconnected from the network.

The mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko stated on the air of the telethon that 31 missiles flew at Kyiv, 21 of which were shot down. According to him, there were several hits to critical infrastructure objects. Currently, part of the city is out of power.