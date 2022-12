A visitor experiences a digital microscope for ophthalmic surgery at the booth of ZEISS during the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. Photo by Xinhua/Li Jing.

Shanghai aims to achieve an output of about ¥500 bln (about $70.14 bln) for its future industries by 2030, according to local authorities. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Wu Jincheng, director of the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy and Information Technology, said the city will focus on the development of future health, intelligence, energy, space, and materials industries, considering global technological and industrial changes and Shanghai's advantages in industrial innovation and development.

An action plan for promoting future industries was also released, which proposed building five future industrial clusters.

In the field of hydrogen energy, it is planned to build about 70 hydrogen refueling stations and three to five innovative R&D platforms by 2025. The number of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles will exceed 10,000, and the industrial scale of the hydrogen energy industry chain will exceed ¥100 bln, the action plan said.