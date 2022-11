AFU down 51 enemy missiles out of 67 and 5 drones out of 10 launched on Ukraine

Yesterday, the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 51 missiles of the occupiers out of 67 and five drones out of 10 fired at Ukraine.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

In the course of a massive attack on residential buildings and energy infrastructure in Kyiv City and the Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Lviv, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Donetsk Regions, the Russian occupation forces fired 67 cruise missiles and up to 10 Lancet attack UAVs.

"51 missiles and five specified drones of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were shot down," the General Staff said.

The enemy does not stop artillery shelling of the positions of the AFU and settlements on the right bank of the Dnieper River.

Used barrel and rocket artillery for shelling the settlements of Antonivka, Beryslav, Veletenski, Bilozerka, Dniprovske, Dudchany, Kachkarivka, Novooleksandrivka, Poniativka, Stanislav, Tokarivka, Shyroka Balka of the Kherson Region and the city of Kherson, conducting positional defense.

The enemy is improving the logistical support of advanced units and improving the fortification equipment of the positions in the specified directions.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the AFU continue to destroy Russian occupiers. On November 23, the Ukrainian military successfully repelled all enemy attacks in the Donetsk Region.