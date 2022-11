British intelligence reveals where Russian paratroopers knocked out of Kherson were transferred to

Over the past two weeks, Russia has probably transferred the main units of the VAT to the Donetsk and Luhansk fronts in Donbas. As before, they will be used in particularly dangerous areas.

The British Ministry of Defense reported this on Twitter.

As noted in the summary, from September to October, most of the heavily weakened units of the Airborne Forces were directed to the defense of the territory held by Russia west of the Dnieper River in the Kherson Region.

According to British intelligence, some VAT units were probably reinforced by mobilized reservists.

"While these poorly trained personnel will weaken the presumably elite potential of the Airborne Forces, Russia will likely continue to direct these units to sectors deemed particularly important," the report said.

Potential operational tasks of the Airborne Forces include supporting the defense of the Kreminna-Svatove area in the Luhansk Region or strengthening offensive operations against the city of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, according to the British Ministry of Defense.

As earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed the Russian offensive near eight settlements.