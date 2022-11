A total of 15 world-leading internet scientific and technological achievements worldwide were honored in east China's Zhejiang Province. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The "IPv6+" Standards Formulation, Device Development and Networking spearheaded by China Unicom, as well as the OpenEuler Open Source OS developed by Huawei were among the items recommended by a panel composed of nearly 40 internet experts from home and abroad.

The event, as part of the ongoing 2022 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit, received more than 257 applications from countries and regions including China, the United States, Britain and Sweden since May.

These applications cover frontier internet-related fields, including 5G and 6G, Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6), cybersecurity, high-performance chips, industrial internet, intelligent manufacturing and digital twins.