Checkpoints on border with Hungary and Romania temporarily closed due to lack of electricity

Checkpoints Kosino and Dzvinkove on the border with Hungary and Solotvyno on the border with Romania are temporarily closed due to lack of electricity.

This follows from a statement by the State Border Service posted on Facebook, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Due to the lack of electricity, registration of persons and vehicles at the Solotvyno checkpoint on the border with Romania and at the Kosyno and Dzvinkove checkpoints on the border with Hungary is not being carried out," the message says.

The State Border Service asks citizens to take this information into account when planning trips abroad and, if possible, choose other border crossing points.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Energy reported on November 23 that as a result of the Russian massive missile attack on the Ukrainian energy infrastructure, the vast majority of electricity consumers throughout Ukraine were cut off.