Due to the consequences of the latest rocket attacks on November 24, as of this morning, a total of 70% of Kyiv City remained without electricity.

Kyiv City Mayor Vitali Klitschko said this on Telergam.

It is reported that the energy and water supply companies worked all night long. Water supply has already been restored on the left bank, and it is planned to restore it on the right bank in the first half of the day.

"70% of the capital is still without electricity. Energy experts are making every effort to restore it as soon as possible. However, they note that this will depend on restoring the balance in Ukraine's energy system," Klitschko added.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukrenergo informed that there is no reason to panic, the light is gradually being restored in the regions.

Kyiv and part of the regions have been restored to electricity, and consumers will soon have electricity.

Currently, not all nuclear power plants in Ukraine are connected to the grid.

On the evening of November 23, more than 80% of Kyiv is without electricity.

The national nuclear energy generating company Energoatom reported that after a massive missile strike by the Russian occupiers at the Rivne, Pivdennoukrainska, and Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plants, emergency protection was activated, and all power units were shut down. Zaporizhzhia NPP went into blackout mode.