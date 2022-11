SSU Finds Millions Of Cash And Identified Russian Citizens During Searches Of Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra And Other Ch

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) found millions of cash and identified suspicious citizens of the Russian Federation during searches of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra and other churches of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate (UOC MP).

Ukrainian News Agency was informed about this by the SSU.

The Security Service of Ukraine carried out counter-intelligence (security) measures in the territories of the Holy Dormition Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra in Kyiv, the Koretskyi Holy Trinity Monastery and in the premises of the UOC Sarnensko-Poliska Diocese in the Rivne Region.

More than 350 church buildings and 850 people were thoroughly checked in cooperation with the National Police and National Guard employees.

More than 50 people underwent in-depth counterintelligence interviews, including with the use of a polygraph.

Among them were not only citizens of Ukraine, but also foreigners, in particular citizens of the Russian Federation, who were on the territory of the facilities.

Some of them, during the document check, provided passports and military cards of the USSR, did not have original documents at all, but only their copies, or had passports of Ukrainian citizens with signs of forgery or damage.

An in-depth check is currently being carried out on them.

Also, a 32-year-old citizen of Ukraine was found on the territory of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, who may be involved in the illegal activities of the pro-Russian information agency Antvan in Ukraine.

At the same time, he is a trustee of the owner of the Russian company of the same name ANTVAN GROUP - a citizen of the Russian Federation Orlov, who owned a number of land plots and public catering establishments in Ukraine.

Now this property has been arrested as part of criminal proceedings.

In addition, in the course of security measures, pro-Russian literature was discovered, which is used during training in seminaries and parish schools, including for propaganda of the "Russian world"; cash in the total amount of more than UAH 2 million, more than USD 100,000 and several thousand Russian rubles.

All materials will be submitted for appropriate expert research.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SSU searched the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.

The Security Service of Ukraine is studying all the details of the incident that took place in one of the churches of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra - where songs praising the "Russian world" were sung.