Justice Ministry Wants To Seize Assets From Yanukovych, His Wife And Mistress

The Ministry of Justice filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court regarding the seizure of the assets of former President Viktor Yanukovych, his wife Liudmyla, and his mistress Liubov Polezhay into the state income.

This is stated in court documents, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The panel of judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court decided to open proceedings in the administrative case against Yanukovych and persons close to him for seizure of their assets into the state income.

The proceedings will be considered in an open meeting on November 25 at 1:30 p.m. The list of assets is not indicated.

Also, the Ministry of Justice wants to seize the assets of Yanukovych's son Oleksandr into the state income.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy implemented the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of October 12, which expands sanctions against former President Viktor Yanukovych, businessman close to him Serhii Kurchenko, ex-Minister of Defense Pavlo Lebedev, and a Russian businessman from the entourage of Russian President Vladimir Putin - Oleg Deripaska.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law that provides for the introduction of a new type of sanctions in the form of seizure of assets belonging to an individual or legal entity that has been subject to sanctions, as well as assets that it can directly or indirectly dispose of.