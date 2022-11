NATO Parliamentary Assembly Recognizes Russia As Terrorist State 16:47

Israel Threatened To Hand Over Ballistic Missiles To Ukraine If Iran Arms Russia - Media 17:27

Russia Has Damaged Almost All TPPs And HEPPs In Ukraine - Ukrenergo 16:58

3 Villages On Kinburn Spit To Be Liberated For Complete De-Occupation Of Mykolaiv Region - Kim 17:14