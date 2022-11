On November 22, the Russian military opened fire on a convoy of civilian vehicles in Kamianske in the Zaporizhzhia Region, headed for the city of Zaporizhzhia, there were no casualties and no injuries.

The State Emergency Service announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Yesterday, on the Road of Life in Kamianske, the occupiers opened fire on a convoy of civilian vehicles that rescuers towed from a dirt road so that they would continue to the regional center," the report said.

The State Emergency Service said that people fleeing the war were heading to Zaporizhzhia, but due to bad weather they were held hostage on a washed out road.

Rescuers, understanding all the danger to both personnel and civilian citizens, quickly organized the evacuation of passengers and drivers to the nearest shelters, thereby saving people from the consequences of shelling, which did not stop.

“The rescue operation lasted 3 hours. Fortunately, no people were injured. After the shelling, all the vehicles continued to the destination. The smallest Ukrainian, who was rescued by the employees of the State Emergency Service, is only two months old," the report said.

In total, on November 22, a State Emergency Service unit managed to tow 14 vehicles on the Road of Life, saving 49 citizens, of which 11 were children.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 30, Russian troops launched a missile attack on a civilian humanitarian convoy leaving Zaporizhzhia, 23 people were killed and 28 were injured.