ISW Analysts Assess Russia's Capacity for New Shelling of Ukraine's Critical Infrastructure

The Russian army has significantly depleted its arsenal of precision missiles, but probably in the near future they will still be able to attack Ukraine's critical infrastructure on a large scale.

It is reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Analysts note that the Russian military is likely having trouble replenishing its arsenal with precision weapons systems.

“The depletion of the Russian military’s high-precision missile arsenal will likely prevent it from conducting missile strikes at a high pace, however. ISW continues to assess that the Russian military will fail to achieve its goal of degrading the Ukrainian will to fight through its coordinated campaign against Ukrainian infrastructure,” experts say.

According to their estimates, Russia significantly overloaded the available capacities of its military industry for the production of missiles.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 15, as a result of a massive rocket attack, energy infrastructure facilities were damaged. The Office of the President called the state of the country's power system critical.

On November 17, the Ukrenergo national power company reported that the Ukrainian power system suffered unprecedented destruction due to Russian shelling.

On November 18, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Russian missile strikes disabled about half of Ukraine's energy system.

Ukrenergo also said that Russian missile strikes damaged almost all Ukrainian thermal and hydroelectric power plants.