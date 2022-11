Planned Blackouts To Be Applied In Ukraine On Wednesday - Ukrenergo

Schedules for hourly power outages will be in place across Ukraine on Wednesday.

The press service of the national energy company Ukrenergo announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, November 23, from 00:00 to 24:00 in all regions of Ukraine, planned shutdowns are applied," the statement said.

The company recalled that the blackout is a consequence of repeated missile attacks by the enemy on the company's networks and power plants that produce electricity, and noted that work is ongoing to quickly restore equipment damaged by Russian missiles and drones.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Director General of the YASNO energy company Serhii Kovalenko said that Ukrainians will most likely have to live in blackout mode until the end of March.