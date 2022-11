The Cabinet of Ministers has transferred UAH 12.7 billion to the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company for the procurement of natural gas.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this at a government meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The government approved the procedure for the use of state budget funds for the procurement of natural gas in 2022-2023. We are talking about UAH 12.7 billion that Ukraine previously received from the Government of Canada. We transfer it to Naftogaz to purchase "blue fuel" in our natural gas storage facilities. This is an extremely important part of preparing to go through this difficult winter steadily," Shmyhal said.

He also noted that Naftogaz will be provided by Norway about EUR 200 million for the procurement of natural gas.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Norway will provide Naftogaz with a grant of EUR 195 million for the procurement of natural gas.

Earlier, Naftogaz attracted a EUR 300 million line of credit to the EBRD for the procurement of natural.

Naftogaz of Ukraine is a leading enterprise of the country's fuel and energy complex, which is engaged in exploration and development of fields, drilling, storage of oil and natural gas, transportation of oil, as well as supply of natural gas to consumers.