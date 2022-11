Russia is training both Russian and Iranian-made lethal drone operators.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted on Facebook.

Thus, in the temporarily occupied Crimea in Sevastopol, on the basis of one of the educational institutions of the Russian Federation, the training of operators of both Russian and Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles continues.

It is noted that the period of training of these specialists is approximately three weeks. It is known that about 30 servicemen are currently undergoing training.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in the evening of November 22 in Sevastopol, the operation of anti-aircraft defense was recorded. The city's occupying authorities said that Ukrainian drones tried to attack the Balaklava thermal power plant.

In addition, on November 19, the border service of Belarus reported on the downed drone on the border with Ukraine and called it a "provocation" by Kyiv.

Meanwhile, a group of American senators from the Democratic and Republican parties sent a joint letter to the head of the U.S. Department of Defense with a call to transfer MQ-1C Gray Eagle attack drones to Ukraine.