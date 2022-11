The Armed Forces of Ukraine are inflicting losses on the occupation forces in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Regions. Yesterday, on November 22, a total of 40 soldiers of the Russian Federation were wounded in Velyki Kopany, Kherson Region.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU posted on Facebook.

Thus, as of November 22, in Kalanchak, Kherson Region, there are not enough beds for wounded occupiers in the local hospital. Meanwhile, 40 wounded Russian soldiers were taken to the hospital in Velyki Kopany.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aviation has carried out three strikes on personnel, weapons and military equipment of the occupiers. Missile and artillery forces hit the enemy's control post.

In addition, according to updated information, on November 21, a total of 30 people were injured in Melitopol. Near Vesele, Zaporizhzhia Region, the AFU destroyed a checkpoint - 15 more Russian soldiers received wounded of various degrees of severity.

Also, in the Zaporizhzhia Region, Ukrainian defenders destroyed an enemy S-300 anti-aircraft missile complex and 5 units of military equipment of various types in the area of ​​the settlement of Polohy. It is noted that 40 occupiers were injured.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the collaborators are fleeing from the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and the Kherson Region to Crimea.

Meanwhile, the situation in Luhansk Region remains difficult. The enemy is increasing the number of reserves, but the AFU are gradually moving forward in two directions.