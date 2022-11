Damages caused by the Russian Federation's military aggression to the national energy company Ukrenergo amount to more than UAH 70 billion.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a government meeting, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Repairs and replacement of damaged equipment continue. According to preliminary estimates, the amount of losses of Ukrenergo due to Russia's military aggression already exceeds UAH 70 billion," he said.

According to Shmyhal, 70 repair crews and more than 1,000 qualified specialists are working to restore power grids damaged by Russian missiles and drones.

He also emphasized that the power plants now produce all the electricity for Ukraine and Ukrainians.

Shmyhal emphasized that the state has not sold electricity to the European Union since October 11, when the massive attack on the Ukrainian energy system began.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the chairman of the board of Ukrenergo, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, said that almost all thermal and hydroelectric power plants of Ukraine were damaged by Russian missile strikes.