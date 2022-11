We Must Be Ready For War In Ukraine To Escalate - Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said that the country should be ready for the situation in Ukraine to escalate. He said this at a conference in Berlin, European Pravda reports, citing Reuters.

"In view of the development of the war and the visible and growing failures of Russia... we have to be prepared for the escalation," Scholz said.

The escalation could include infrastructure destruction, he said.

Scholz said the EUR 100 billion defense fund announced after the Russian invasion was the result of a lesson learned to build the defense stockpile of the German armed forces.

Scholz also said that his recent trip to China was worth it because during it the joint position of the two countries against the use of nuclear weapons was voiced.

During his visit to China earlier this month, Scholz and Chinese President Xi Jinping condemned Russia's threats of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz previously said that the reconstruction of Ukraine will become a difficult project "for generations," but this is also an opportunity to make it more advanced and modern than before the war, combining this process with approaching accession to the European Union.