The Russian occupiers have transferred separate units of the Wagner private military company to Debaltseve (Donetsk Region).

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Separate units were moved from the territory of the Chechen Republic and from the Wagner private military company to the temporarily occupied city of Debaltseve in the Donetsk Region, in order to increase the group of troops," the evening operational update of the General Staff says.

In addition, the enemy regroups individual units in the area of ​ ​ the settlement of Molochansk, Zaporizhzhia Region.

It is also reported that in the city of Yenakieve (Donetsk Region), the preparation of forced mobilized from the territory of the temporarily occupied region to the ranks of the Russian occupation forces continues.

Separately, the placement of so-called instructors in the premises of the local polytechnic college, where students study at the same time, is noted.

