Russia Able To Carry Out 3-4 More Massive Missile Attacks On Ukraine, As On November 15 - Danilov

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksii Danilov has said that missile stocks allow Russia to carry out 3-4 more massive shelling of Ukraine, as it was on November 15.

He made a corresponding statement in a comment to Radio Svoboda.

According to him, the Russians have only 10% of the initial reserves of some types of missiles, others - 18%. Danilov did not specify which missiles are in question.

At the same time, he emphasized that Russia has a large number of missiles for S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems, some of which can be used to fire at ground targets.

Danilov noted that if Russia "did well" with missiles, then it would hardly turn to other countries for help.

He recalled the massive rocket attack that Russia carried out on November 15.

"That attack, which was on November 15, was one of the most powerful... If we talk about such shelling, which was on the 15th, then at most three or four times they can still make such shelling in terms of power," the NSDC Secretary said.

Today, November 22, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov released an assessment of the remnants of the missile arsenal of the Russian army, according to which Russia has spent a large number of Iskander, Kalibr and Kh-22 missiles since the beginning of the invasion.

Recall that in mid-October, Reznikov said that Russia had spent two-thirds of its arsenal of missiles since February 24.