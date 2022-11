The Russian occupation army keeps under its control about 2,000 settlements. Some of them are completely destroyed, like Mariupol or Volnovakha.

The corresponding statement was made by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a speech to the Congress of Mayors and Heads of Municipalities of France.

According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine need to liberate about 2,000 more cities and villages of the country, which are under Russian occupation.

The head of state stressed that at least a dozen of these cities were completely destroyed as a result of Russia's military aggression.

"When the Ukrainian flag returns to the liberated territory, we do everything to ensure that normal life returns with it. That's why Ukraine is so grateful to everyone who supports us, our defense, finances, recovery," Zelenskyy said.

The President stressed that the help of partners literally helps save the lives of Ukrainians.

During a speech to members of the Congress, Zelenskyy also told how the Russian military behaves in captured territories: destroy infrastructure, plunder equipment and material property.

Recall that earlier today the deputy head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko said that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 1,886 settlements have been liberated.

We reported that on November 11, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the release of Kherson. The city has been under occupation since early March.