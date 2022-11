The Russian occupiers left some positions and removed some checkpoints in Zaporizhzhia Region.

This is stated in the evening operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The regrouping of individual units of the occupiers in the area of ​ ​ the settlement of Molochansk, Zaporizhzhia Region was revealed. According to available information, separate positions have been released and separate roadblocks have been removed," the report said.

According to the General Staff, in the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy fired at the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine from tanks and the entire range of artillery.

Areas of about 10 settlements, in particular, Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia Region, suffered from enemy artillery fire.

The occupiers are trying to maintain temporarily captured territories, focus on deterring the actions of units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, carry out engineering equipment of the defense line, continue to conduct offensive actions in certain areas, conduct aerial reconnaissance.

In order to complete and replenish the losses of its units, the enemy moves personnel and military equipment to the combat areas.

During the day, the enemy carried out about 15 attacks from multiple rocket launchers on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the occupiers on Tuesday fired at a humanitarian aid point in Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia Region, a social worker was killed, and 2 more women were injured.

Another replenishment of mobilized Russians arrived in Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Region.

The AFU confirmed the losses of the invaders - 10 killed and about 100 wounded in the Zaporizhzhia Region.