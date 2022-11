US Senators Ask US Defense Ministry To Hand Over Gray Eagle Heavy Strike Drones To Ukraine - Media

A group of U.S. senators from the Democratic and Republican parties sent a joint letter to the head of the U.S. Department of Defense calling for the transfer of MQ-1C Gray Eagle strike drones to Ukraine.

The Wall Street Journal reports this, citing a statement by senators.

The American legislators note that recently Russia received from Iran a batch of drones of several types. The possibility of them striking at cities and infrastructure facilities of Ukraine gave Russia an advantage on the battlefield.

The senators believe that the Ukrainian military should have its own arsenal of drones to counter what Russia received from Iran.

“This system’s operational attributes—availability, lethality, survivability, and exportability—complement existing weapon systems used by the Ukrainians and will increase the lethality of the Ukrainian military,” the text of the appeal says.

The senators draw attention to the fact that the Ukrainian military can be trained to control these drones in just 27 days.

Obtaining such drones, according to the U.S. lawmakers, would allow the Armed Forces of Ukraine to find and attack the ships of the Russian fleet in the Black Sea.

The publication draws attention to the fact that this appeal is an example of a months-long conflict between the Senate and the White House on the issue of what weapons should be provided to Ukraine.

MQ-1C Grey Eagle is a reconnaissance and strike unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) manufactured by the American company General Atomics.

The maximum speed of the drone is 250 kilometers per hour, and the maximum height is 8,850 meters. Grey Eagle can stay in the sky for up to 30 hours.

Gray Eagle can be equipped with air-to-air and air-to-surface missiles, as well as controlled aircraft bombs.

Recall, on November 10, The Wall Street Journal reported with reference to its own sources that the U.S. presidential administration refused to transfer heavy drones to Ukraine.

We also reported that the Ukrainian company Ukrspetsystems demonstrated the capabilities of the new Shark drone.