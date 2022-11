Zelenskyy Congratulates Tokayev On Victory In Snap Presidential Election In Kazakhstan

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has congratulated President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his victory in the snap presidential election.

Zelenskyy wrote about this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I congratulated President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his convincing victory in the snap election. I expressed interest in the further development of bilateral Ukrainian-Kazakh relations. I thanked for humanitarian assistance from Kazakhstan," the head of state wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Tokayev said that his country does not intend to recognize the independence of the self-proclaimed "Luhansk People's Republic" and "Donetsk People's Republic."

In July, during a conversation with Tokayev, Zelenskyy thanked him for not recognizing LDPR.