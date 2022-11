The Office of the President has reported that as of today 1,886 settlements have already been de-occupied.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As of today, 1,886 settlements have already been de-occupied," he said.

The work of humanitarian headquarters began on the territory of 1,620 settlements.

The resumption of work of state authorities and local self-government continues.

Also, medical institutions are already operating in 965 settlements, educational institutions - in 1,065 settlements, social services - in 1,264 settlements, financial services are provided - in 1,206 settlements.

Natural gas supply has been restored in 1,303 settlements, electricity - in 1,340 settlements, water supply - in 1,432 settlements, mobile communication - in 1,190 settlements.

According to Tymoshenko, work continues to restore critical infrastructure in all de-occupied territories.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 11, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the liberation of Kherson, and on November 14, the head of state visited Kherson and took part in raising the State Flag of Ukraine.