Most parts of Iranian drones are produced by companies in the United States, Europe and other allied countries, as evidenced by intelligence from downed UAVs in Ukraine. This was reported by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Tuesday, November 22.

The Defense Intelligence notes that intelligence data from Iranian drones shot down in Ukraine indicates that most parts are produced by companies in the United States, Europe and other allied countries. The WSJ reported that this is a concern among Western officials and analysts and prompts the U.S. government to investigate.

“According to the publication, Ukraine's military intelligence specialists investigated that three-quarters of the components are of American-made Iranian drones. These conclusions were made after Ukrainian soldiers shot down several drones, including a Mohajer-6 that landed unscathed," the statement said.

Earlier, Ukrainian military intelligence officials found out the origin of the components of the drone, which the Russians purchased from Iran, because they found the details in Iran's official language - Farsi. The Defense Intelligence notes that all evidence of the involvement of representatives of foreign countries in the supply of weapons and its components to the Russian Federation will be transferred to international organizations to impose economic sanctions on them.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 8, representatives of the military intelligence of Ukraine found information that may indicate the timing of Iran's delivery of drones to Russia after February 24.

On November 1, CNN reported that Iran was preparing to send Russia strike drones and short-range surface-to-surface ballistic missiles.

On October 17, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine accused Iran of complicity in Russia's crimes against Ukraine.