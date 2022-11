Ukraine received EUR 2.5 billion of EU macro-financial assistance.

This is stated in the notification of the Ministry of Finance, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On November 22, Ukraine received the second tranche in the amount of EUR 2.5 billion within the framework of the current exceptional eighth EU macro-financial assistance (MFA) program.

The total planned financing under this program is EUR 5 billion.

The total amount of EU macro-financial assistance provided to Ukraine, starting from February 24 and until today, reaches EUR 6.7 billion.

It is assumed that Ukraine will receive the last tranche within the eighth program of macro-financial assistance by the end of this year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 18, Ukraine received the first EUR 2 billion under the eighth program of the MFA.

In November, the European Commission made a proposal to allocate additional financial support resources to Ukraine in 2023 by launching a new large-scale MFA program in the amount of EUR 18 billion.

In late September, Ukraine received EUR 500 million in grant aid from the European Union.

On September 17, the state budget of Ukraine received a grant from the USA in the amount of USD 1.5 billion from the Trust Fund of the World Bank.