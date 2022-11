Russia Preparing To Establish Production Of Iranian Drones On Its Territory - Media

Russia began to receive blueprints and components for the production of Iranian strike drones on its territory. Drone production could begin in a few months.

CNN reports this, citing a knowledgeable U.S. official.

The source said that earlier this month, Russia and Iran reached an initial agreement to start the production of drones on Russian territory.

Already, Tehran has begun to transfer components and blueprints to Russia, which will allow the Russian military to establish the production of Iranian drones.

“If the two countries move ahead full-steam with their plan the expectation is that production could begin in a few months and its possible that the drones could be used by Russia on the battlefield in Ukraine next year,” the source said.

It is noted that the process of manufacturing drones is not complicated compared to the production of other types of weapons.

Recall that at the end of October, the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that the Ukrainian military destroyed more than 300 Shahed-136 kamikaze drones that Russia bought from Iran.

However, in early November, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced that Iran would soon send a new batch of Russian drones.

Ukrainian intelligence also found out that most components of Iranian kamikaze drones are made in the United States and Europe.